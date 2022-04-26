Band of brutes stabbed, pepper-sprayed two young women in violent Financial District attack

Detectives need the public’s help in finding four brutes responsible for violently stabbing and pepper-spraying young women in the Financial District over the weekend.

On Monday night, the NYPD released video camera footage of the four female suspects sought for the attack that occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on April 23 in the vicinity of State and Bridge Streets, across the way from Battery Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims — a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman — became engaged in a verbal dispute with the fearsome foursome for reasons that remain unknown and under investigation.

The words then turned to violence, cops said, when one of the four females sprayed the 20-year-old woman in the face with pepper spray.

Authorities said a second female perpetrator, pictured at far left of the photo, then pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the girl in her left thigh.

Following the attack, police reported, the perpetrators fled the scene and were last spotted heading into the Bowling Green subway station, about a block north of the intersection.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. EMS treated the 20-year-old woman at the scene, but the 14-year-old girl was brought to NewYork Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.