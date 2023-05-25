Trial date set for Steve Bannon in his fundraising fraud case during appearance in Manhattan court

Steve Bannon, the indicted former chief strategist to Donald Trump during his presidency, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday to have a date set in the fundraising fraud case.

“Good morning,” Bannon said as he was marched along the 15th floor of 100 Centre St. by court officers on May 25. Inside the courtroom a judge scheduled the trial to begin on May 25, 2024 — almost exactly one year.

The former right-hand man to Trump is accused of playing an integral role in the We Build the Wall, a faction that allegedly skimmed donations from $15 million to erect a divider along the Mexican border. According to the indictment, Bannon concealed his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars to the drive’s chief executive.

Bannon pled not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud. The appearance lasted only several minutes, during which Bannon appeared jovial as he left criminal court.

During his first appearance at the courthouse in 2022, Bannon rallied against the charges, calling them politically motivated. In contrast, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that undertook a “crime to profit.” If found guilty, Bannon could face a sentence of 5 to 15 years behind bars.

Bannon’s old boss, former President Trump, is also facing a series of legal troubles, including an alleged hush money payment scheme. Trump’s court date was set recently for March 2024.