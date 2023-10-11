Mayor Adams calls for Hamas to be destroyed at Midtown rally drawing thousands 

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mayor Eric Adams and several other politicians called for Palestine’s Hamas to be destroyed while speaking at a rally in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on Tuesday evening.

The fury bubbled at the rally organized by the UJA Federation as Israeli New Yorkers and supporters clambered for retribution following Saturday’s attacks in Israel. Mayor Adams joined in with the palpable anger as he peered over a sea of blue and white flags amidst thousands who packed themselves into the plaza on Oct. 10.

“This was nasty. This was something that shows Hamas must be disbanded and destroyed. I am not here because I am your mayor,” Hizzoner roared. “I’m here today not only as the chief executive of this city, but I’m your brother.”

The mayor didn’t mince words when it came to the ongoing conflict, and he was not the only one. Other elected leaders such as New York Attorney General Letitia James shared similar sentiments, likewise, calling for swift and decisive action to be taken against the group which reportedly is holding women and children captive under the threat of death.

“What the world witnessed this weekend was the most horrific terrorist attacks against the Jewish people carried out by a terrorist organization, and that organization must be destroyed,” James said. “This was an attempted genocide. And therefore, we come together in sheer horror over what happened in Israel.”

According to organizers the event was put together in about a day and saw several NYPD checkpoints peppered around the United Nations area. Thousands of attendees filed in, having to pass through rigorous security checks. So many people gathered that they could not all fit in the area, ending up winding around several blocks. For most, this was about standing against hatred, something Governor Kathy Hochul echoed.

“I stand here to tell you that New Yorkers will never tolerate evil, whether it’s committed here in our homeland or in Israel,” Hochul said. “I’ll tell you as governor of the state of New York. I am so proud to govern a state that has the largest Jewish population in the world.”