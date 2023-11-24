Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Major Midtown water main break cracks roadway, disrupts Black Friday shopping

By Posted on
Midtown water main break
A water main break in Midtown.
Photo by Dean Moses

A massive water main break in Midtown sparked a rapid deluge of water that disturbed thousands of Black Friday shoppers in the afternoon, FDNY confirmed.

Water gushed from cracked concrete in the roadway on West 37th Street and 7th Avenue, creating a geyser. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, prompting an array of firefighters rushing to the scene.

Photo by Dean Moses

The flood projected in all directions, sending two large streams rushing down all the way to 8th Avenue. Black Friday shoppers were forced to either divert completely or have them leaping over the torrent — some with shopping bags still in hand.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

Authorities asked the public to stay clear of the area as firefighters attempt to contain the murky surge.

Photo by Dean Moses

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

