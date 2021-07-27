Violent fight outside Midtown strip club ends with man brutally stabbed

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 23-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed during a brawl among two groups of people that began outside a Midtown topless bar early Tuesday morning, police said.

Detectives are now looking for between four and six individuals connected to the jiggle joint showdown, which erupted at about 4:32 a.m. on July 27 outside the Vivid Cabaret at 61 West 37th St.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not yet ascertained the reasons which sparked the scuffle among the two warring groups.

Cops said the feuding foes continued exchanging words as they headed away from the cabaret and walked over to 1000 6th Ave., where the words then turned violent.

Law enforcement sources said the 23-year-old man was knifed in the torso and right arm during the melee. After blood was spilled, the groups broke up and ran from the scene.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police described the four to six suspects as being Black men and women; no other specific descriptions were available. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the brawl or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.