Officer injured during traffic stop in Murray Hill, suspect evades police

Police are searching Murray Hill for the suspect they say injured an officer during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to authorities, cops attempted to stop a black Cadillac with tinted windows on 38th Street and 7th Avenue for apparently having paper plates. However, the driver made a brief getaway until he was located again in the Flatiron District.

After stopping, police say two cops approached the suspect who then allegedly reversed into an officer before speeding away again. The cop reportedly suffered head trauma and was rushed to Bellevue hospital, where cops say the officer is in stable condition.

During the second getaway attempt, the reckless driver allegedly crashed his Cadillac into a Sedan on East 30th Street and Lexington Avenue. Cops say chaos continued to ensue when both drivers became enraged and got into a physical fight. The driver of the Sedan told police he tried to stop the perpetrator, but the suspect once again managed to flee — this time on foot into a nearby building.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit could be seen carrying large riffles and shields and entering 138-140 East 31st St. after surveillance footage reportedly showed the man running inside. Police quickly cordoned-off the area to the public as Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell arrived on scene.

At this hour, it appears that the suspect may have been able to evade police once more by possibly jumping through a window in the rear of the building. Police are continuing to search the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.