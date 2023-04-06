Queens detectives continued their desperate search Thursday morning for the gunman who shot and wounded a rookie officer on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured officer is currently in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, according to law enforcement sources. The officer involved, age 22, just began their career with the NYPD, having been assigned to the 103rd Precinct three months ago today, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell noted.

The shooting occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on April 5 near the corner of 161st Street and 89th Avenue, just down the block from the Growing Up Green Charter School, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct.

Sewell said the officer and another 103rd Precinct were on a foot patrol when an MTA bus driver flagged them down in need of assistance to resolve a dispute over a bus seat.

“He was taking police action and he was shot,” the commissioner said.

Mayor Eric Adams noted that the shooting occurred just hours after paying tribute to three officers who were wounded in the Times Square machete attack on New Year’s Eve; and after the city reached a new labor agreement with the Police Benevolent Association, representing 22,000 NYPD officers.

“We signed a contract that signified how much trust we have for the men and women who protect this city,” the mayor said. “Our officers run toward gunshots when others run away. That is what happened today.”

Chief of Detectives James Essig explained that the two officers were flagged down by an MTA officer, who informed them of an ongoing dispute over a seat on board their bus.

The officers went to board the bus and confront the shooter, who pushed the officers aside and fled northbound along 161st Street, Essig noted.

Seconds later, Essig said, one of the officers caught up with the gunman, leading to a physical struggle. The gunman then fired a shot that struck the officer in the leg.

A second police officer at the scene then returned fire, but missed. No other injuries were reported, according to Essig.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who remains at large.

Wednesday night, the NYPD released additional photos of the perpetrator, including a closeup of one of his hands which features a tattoo of the name Jocelyn.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

