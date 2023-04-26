Brooklyn precinct sees second deadly shooting this week, as man gunned down at apartment complex

Gun violence struck eastern Brooklyn again on Wednesday morning, as a 31-year-old man was shot dead at an apartment complex, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 12:31 a.m. on April 26 in the courtyard of 330 Hinsdale St. in New Lots.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Jason Oliver, 31, of Franklin Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Oliver to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It was the second deadly shooting in the 75th Precinct this week. On Monday morning, a 26-year-old was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting near the corner of Richmond Street and Dinsmore Place in Cypress Hills.

The 75th Precinct — which patrols New Lots, Cypress Hills, East New York and City Line — has continued to see an increase in shootings even as shootings drop around New York City.

According to the latest CompStat report, shooting incidents around the 75th Precinct have increased year-to-date, through April 16, by 10.5%, from 19 reported at the same time in 2022 to 21 this year. The number of shooting victims also jumped, from 21 to 25 — a 19% uptick.

As for Wednesday morning’s shooting, authorities said that detectives have yet to pinpoint a possible motive for the homicide, or identify a suspect.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.