Giants blown out by Ravens, drop 9th straight 35-14

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball as New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The airplanes flying over MetLife Stadium do not need to tell New York Giants co-owner John Mara how bad the team is. The product on the field does all the talking necessary.

The Giants were bowled over by the Baltimore Ravens 35-14 on Sunday, dropping to 2-12 on the season and remaining in contention for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York’s futility is now reaching all-time levels. Not only was this their ninth consecutive loss, but they have still not won a game at home this year, falling to 0-8 at MetLife Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the finest days of his career, completing 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Baltimore out-gained the Giants 445-236.

“He’s difficult to defend every week, against any team he plays,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said of Jackson. “He’s a dynamic player. There’s a reason why he’s a two-time MVP. He’s just really good.”

New York’s offense yet again was non-existent, starting the game with Tommy DeVito under center before a concussion just before the half sidelined him for the remainder of the afternoon.

Tim Boyle, who was on the team’s practice squad last month, was forced to step in, completing 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Of the Giants’ 14 games this season, they have scored fewer than 20 points 10 times.

“We played a good team,” Daboll said. “They played well. We didn’t pay well enough.”

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown reception with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Jackson then hit Rashod Bateman for a 49-yard score less than five minutes into the second quarter to double the visitors’ lead.

The Giants immediately answered with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended up with a Devin Singletary two-yard score to halve the deficit, but they did not remain in it much longer.

Jackson connected with Bateman again with a 20-yard score on the ensuing drive just 32 seconds before halftime. Baltimore put the game away with touchdowns on each of their first two drives of the second half.

Boyle and the Giants nabbed a meager consolation prize with 6:36 to go in the game when Boyle connected with Malik Nabers on a 4th-&-3 for a 23-yard score.

It was Nabers’ first touchdown since Week 3 and the Giants’ first passing touchdown at home since Nov. 3.

