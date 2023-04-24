Brooklyn man killed in apparent drive-by shooting: cops

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspects who killed a 26-year-old man in an apparent drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened in Cypress Hills at about 2:17 a.m. on April 24 in front of a home on the 200 block of Richmond Street between Fulton Street and Dinsmore Place.

Police believe an unidentified suspect inside a blue SUV opened fire on Dinsmore Place. It’s not clear, at this point, whether the victims was the intended target, sources familiar with the case said.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, while investigating a 911 call about the fired shots, located the 26-year-old male victim on Richmond Street. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 75th Precinct, meanwhile, remains a hotbed for gun violence even as shootings drop around New York City. According to the latest CompStat report, shooting incidents around the 75th Precinct have increased year-to-date, through April 16, by 10.5%, from 19 reported at the same time in 2022 to 21 this year. The number of shooting victims also jumped, from 21 to 25 — a 19% uptick.