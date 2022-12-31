Brooklyn teenager shot dead in stairwell of his apartment building: cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a teenager in an apartment building stairwell on Friday night.

Police sources said the 17-year-old victim, who lived at the location, was gunned down on the stairs between the first and second floors at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at about 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his back.

EMS rushed the teenager to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Detectives are also working to identify the shooter responsible for the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.