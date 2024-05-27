Death in Brooklyn: Man and woman found fatally shot in possible murder-suicide, cops say

A police officer leaves the Brooklyn apartment building where a man and woman were found shot to death on May 27, 2024.

Two people in Brooklyn were found shot to death inside an apartment building on Monday morning, police reported.

Detectives are now investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide between the deceased, who were believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, sources familiar with the case said.

Officers from the 70th Precinct made the grisly discovery while responding to a 911 call at an apartment building on 1921 Avenue I, near Ocean Avenue, in Midwood at about 10:11 a.m. on May 27.

Police sources said the officers located the two individuals inside the residence: a 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. Both were unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Responding EMS units pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Police have not yet released their identities, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, there is help; call the 24-hour NYC Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-HOPE.