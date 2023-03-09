The alleged Upper East Side robber accused of shooting a bodega worker dead and committing other stickups across the city has been apprehended, according to sources.

Reports indicate that the suspect was caught in the Bronx on Thursday and is being interrogated at the 42nd Precinct for an array of alleged crimes.

The case was especially noteworthy because of the suspect’s garb. Not only did he wear a hazmat suit to the robberies, but he was also masked up in the Upper East Side murder case — prompting calls from Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey for all Big Apple shopkeepers to require that all customers remove their masks before entering their businesses.

The alleged gunman’s apparent crime spree came to a head late in the evening on March 3, when cops say he shot and killed 67-year-old Sueng Choi, who was working as a cashier at Daona Gourmet Deli in the vicinity of East 81st Street and Third Avenue.

Soon thereafter, the suspect reportedly also held-up a Bronx deli about 30 minutes later. NYPD sources confirmed that at 12:03 a.m., a man in a hazmat suit entered a deli at 851 Melrose Place and removed cash from the register at gunpoint. No injuries were reported in that robbery.

Local residents told amNewYork Metro that they were stunned over Choi’s death.

“I didn’t even put on clothes,” a neighbor named Arthur said, revealing that the cashier had only just returned to work. “He just had back surgery two months ago and was not working these long night shifts. He just came back.”

The NYPD is scheduled to release further details during a press conference at 4 p.m. at police headquarters.