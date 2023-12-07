Teen shot in Upper East Side smoke shop: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A teen was shot inside an Upper East Side smoke shop on Wednesday night, police reported.

According to police sources, a 15-year-old boy was shot inside of Smile Smoke located on East 61st Street and 3rd Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, in the 19th Precinct‘s confines.

Law enforcement sources said the teenager suffered a graze wound to his left leg and was found on the street. EMS rushed him to Cornell Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

However, sources familiar with the case said, the youngster was uncooperative with detectives when they quizzed him on the shooting.

In surveillance video obtained by the New York Daily News, a group of about six teens could be observed inside the store when two of them appeared to try and leap over the counter, prompting the store’s clerk to fire wildly. The eruption of gunfire sent the group fleeing, yet not before apparently striking one of the boys.

Police sources report that the gunman fled the scene and, as of Wednesday night, remains at large. The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators could be observed swarming the scene, scanning the area for evidence and surveillance video. Cops apparently discovered a bullet fragment but have yet to retrieve the firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.