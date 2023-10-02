Summer shooting in Washington Heights still unsolved as police upgrade charges for gunman who shot at group

Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire into a group of people over the summer in Washington Heights after detectives uncovered new video evidence, police said.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A summer shooting in Washington Heights remained unsolved as the calendar turned to October, and police are now upping the charges against the unidentified suspect who opened fire on a group of people.

The increased charges come after detectives in the 33rd Precinct Squad assigned to the case obtained new video evidence of the gun violence that erupted at about 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 16 outside of 2296 Amsterdam Ave.

The footage, obtained from security cameras, shows the unidentified suspect targeting group members while wildly pulling the trigger. That’s contrary to earlier results of the investigation, when officers found shell casings and bullets lodged into the building but did not believe anyone had been targeted, sources familiar with the investigation reported.

As shown in the video, the gunman apparently approached the group, pulled out a handgun and started firing — sending them fleeing for their lives before the shooter fled northbound, police said.

While nobody in the group came forward to report the shooting, it is also believed that they were not struck by gunfire.

On Oct. 2, the NYPD released an image of the suspect in hopes he will be recognized by the public. If caught, he is facing felony assault charges.

Police described the gunman as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair, and black beard. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.