NYPD searches for brazen Bronx bandits who robbed three people at gunpoint

Police are searching for a pair of Brazen Bronx robbers who have been terrorizing the borough for the last month at gun point.

According to the NYPD, the crooks, who are believed to be in their 20’s, have made off with thousands of dollars in a robbery pattern that has spun across the 44, 45, and 47 Precincts.

Police report that the first incident took place on Saturday, July 30 at 5:49 pm outside of 1395 Nelson Avenue. A 39-year-old man was standing in front of a laundromat when two men approached him, one of whom brandished a black firearm and demanded money. The duo then forced the victim face down on the sidewalk and pressed the gun to his back while stealing two cellphones, AirPods, jewelry, and $800 in cash. While the victim was unharmed, police estimate the pair made off with around $12,710 in goods.

The same men allegedly struck again on Aug. 2 at 7:15 pm along Gun Hill Road and Lurting Avenue. A 25-year-old man was sitting outside of his home when the two robbers accosted their victim, snatching his necklace, bracelet, and wallet which held $540 in cash and several credit cards. The duo fled in a vehicle eastbound on East Gun Hill Road. Their victim was unharmed, but they made off with about $2,100.

The final known robbery took place on Aug. 13 at 10:50 am in front of 3327 Conner Street. The bandits brandished a gun at a 37-year-old man and with him at gunpoint, nabbed the victim’s gold necklace, several rings, and wristwatch before fleeing on foot. While, again, the man was not physically harmed, the value of these items are estimated to come to a staggering $180,0000.

Police say they are looking for the men before another person falls victim or someone is seriously hurt. One man is described as wearing a gray hoodie, white t-shirt, gray shorts, red and black sneakers, black hat, and a black face mask. The second man is said to be wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, black sneakers, black hat, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.