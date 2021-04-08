Bullet to the neck leaves young man paralyzed in the Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for a man and woman involved in a shooting in the South Bronx on Wednesday morning that left a 30-year-old victim paralyzed.

Authorities report that the shooting occurred on April 7 at approximately 1 a.m. in front of Timpson Place. The male and female approached an unsuspecting 30-year-old male, with the male criminal unleashing a firearm and shooting the victim in the neck, rendering him paralyzed.

The cold-blooded twosome then fled to parts unknown, police reported.

NYPD and EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and is listed as stable, though paralyzed.

Police have released surveillance footage obtained from the vicinity of the location and photographs in hopes of apprehending the potential shooters for questioning.

At the moment, detectives have not yet uncovered the motive for the crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.