Cops cuff teen with a backpack full of firearms in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn cuffed a teenager with a bag full of illegal guns during a bust this weekend, police announced Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources said the 17-year-old boy toted the deadly weapons inside a Rick and Morty backpack near an apartment building at 337 Chester St. in Brownsville at about 2:55 a.m. on Aug. 21.

According to a source close to the investigation, no 911 call was made prior to the arrest. Instead, the 73rd Precinct‘s Public Safety Team members — who are specifically trained to remove guns from the street — used their expertise to discern from visual and audio indicators that the teen was carrying weapons.

After stopping the youth and conducting the search, police sources said, the teen was found carrying five loaded, illegal handguns in his backpack. Upon further investigation, police learned the guns had been reported stolen from New Jersey.

Cops also found wads of cash and drugs in the boy’s possession.

The teen, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested and charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

“No one, especially a 17-year-old, has any business carrying any illegal firearm. Combating the over proliferation of guns in our neighborhoods is an uphill battle but your @NYPD73Pct Public Safety Team are up to the task. Thanks to them 5 less firearms are on the street. Great job,” the 73rd Precinct wrote on Twitter.