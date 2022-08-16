“This ongoing scourge is a grave threat to everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddery said on Aug. 16 in the Bronx.

In the span of three days the NYPD recovered a staggering 46 illegal guns and made 57 arrests across the five boroughs in what proved to be a busy weekend for the department.

The NYPD is showcasing its zero-tolerance approach toward those possessing illegal guns on the streets of the Big Apple. Maddery joined fellow police officials and community leaders Tuesday afternoon on corner of East 216 Street and Bronx Boulevard, where one of these gun busts occurred. From Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, officers say they recovered 46 guns with the help of 911 calls, police investigation, and more. Maddrey not only revealed the whopping number of firearms recovered, but also what he cited as the diligent work of the NYPD in an arrest they made at that very intersection.

“We’re here today as a reminder that illegal guns are on our streets and we’re here to sort out these illegal guns and arrest anyone who dares to carry them. And this remains of paramount importance to the NYPD. Our brave men and women in uniform continue to do a remarkable job,” Maddrey said.

Maddery used a recent traffic stop as an example of how the NYPD are working to make the city safer. On Sunday at the intersection at which Maddery stood, a vehicle was pulled over for reckless driving and other traffic violations, including a broken headlight and excessive tinted windows. Upon a search of the car, officers discovered a Glock 45 semi-automatic handgun. For Maddery this exemplifies just how prevalent these dangerous firearms are and the need to keep them out of local communities.

Maddery pledged to continue striving to chip away at gun violence by apprehending those who brandish them.

“This is what we’ll be doing here at the NYPD. We will fulfill our public safety promise. We will make sure that each and every person in the city is aware that we’re here to serve and to protect them and to continue to remove illegal guns off the street,” Maddery said.