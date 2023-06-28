Teen killed in daylight Washington Heights shooting: cops

A teenager was killed after being gun downed in Washington Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

A teenager was killed after being gun downed in Washington Heights on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

A pool of blood was left on the concrete outside of the Polo Ground Houses on June 28 after a 17-year-old boy was shot. According to police sources, an unidentified male fired several shots outside of 2971 Frederick Douglass Blvd. just before 4 p.m.

One bullet apparently struck the teen in the chest. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. The suspect made his getaway by fleeing southbound on Eighth Avenue, police reported.

The courtyard bustled with police activity as detectives investigated the scene of the crime. Six shell casings could be observed marked by police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not currently clear. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell