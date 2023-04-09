Serial attacker sought in connection to fatal Brooklyn stabbing, non-fatal slashing

Cops are still looking for the man they believe went on a rampage in Brooklyn Saturday, fatally stabbing a local senior in the neck and slashing a young woman in the leg.

At around 1:29 p.m. on April 8, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near Dean and Nevins streets in Boerum Hill, where officers arrived to find a 31-year-old woman with a slash wound to her right thigh.

Less than an hour later, cops were called just blocks away to 185 Nevins St. — the New York City Housing Authority’s Wyckoff Gardens — where they found an 83-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s elevator, with stab wounds to the neck and right arm.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the senior victim’s cause of death.

Authorities on Sunday released security camera footage of a man in a dark blue hoodie they say is wanted for questioning about both incidents.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

