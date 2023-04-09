Serial attacker sought in connection to fatal Brooklyn stabbing, non-fatal slashing

Quantcast
An officer from Brooklyn's 78th Precinct guards the scene of a homicide at 185 Nevins St. An 83-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an elevator at the location.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops are still looking for the man they believe went on a rampage in Brooklyn Saturday, fatally stabbing a local senior in the neck and slashing a young woman in the leg.

At around 1:29 p.m. on April 8, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near Dean and Nevins streets in Boerum Hill, where officers arrived to find a 31-year-old woman with a slash wound to her right thigh.

Less than an hour later, cops were called just blocks away to 185 Nevins St. — the New York City Housing Authority’s Wyckoff Gardens — where they found an 83-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s elevator, with stab wounds to the neck and right arm.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

An official with the city's Medical Examiner's office arrives at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Wyckoff Gardens on April 8. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the senior victim’s cause of death.

Authorities on Sunday released security camera footage of a man in a dark blue hoodie they say is wanted for questioning about both incidents.

Security camera footage of a man, officials say, is wanted for questioning. NYPD

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

