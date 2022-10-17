Double Queens shooting near nightclub leaves man dead, another injured

Police in Queens are investigating a double shooting near a nightclub early on Monday morning that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted just before 4:14 a.m. on Oct. 17 near 127-07 Atlantic Ave. in Richmond Hill, which is listed as the Blend Lounge.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 32-year-old man shot in both arms, and a 27-year-old man who took a bullet to his abdomen.

EMS rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital, where the 32-year-old man later died. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 27-year-old man, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

The Citizen app reported that police were looking for suspects inside a black BMW that was observed fleeing shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.