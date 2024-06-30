Bronx double shooting leaves two men wounded, suspect at large: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two young men in the Bronx were wounded in a double shooting on Sunday morning, and cops are still looking for the suspect responsible, police reported.

Officers from the 40th Precinct were made aware of the shooting by Lincoln Hospital staff after the two victims walked into the medical center seeking treatment at about 6:32 a.m. on June 30.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the victims, both 19-year-old men, had been wounded in the area of 910 East 132nd St., amid an industrial section off Mott Haven, at about 6:23 a.m. Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said one of the 19-year-olds was shot in the leg, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said.

So far, police have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting or a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 23, the 40th Precinct had logged 17 shootings year-to-date, three more than at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.