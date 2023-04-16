Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Man charged with murder of girlfriend after deadly East Harlem stabbing

By
comments
Posted on
Screen Shot 2023-04-16 at 9.05.57 AM
A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a family dispute inside 165 West 112th Street in East Harlem early Saturday morning, cops said.
Google

A Manhattan man has been arrested and charged in connection a deadly domestic dispute in East Harlem Saturday morning.

Carmelo Castillo, 36, is charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child after he stabbed his apparent girlfriend to death in their shared East 112th Street apartment early in the morning on April 15.

At around 6:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a family dispute inside of 165 East 112th Street. Upon arrival, authorities found 32-year-old Marisol Duran with multiple stab wounds about her body.

Duran was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan, where she was pronounced dead.

Three young children, ages 14, 12 and 4, were at home during the stabbing, but were not hurt, cops confirmed.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC