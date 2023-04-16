Man charged with murder of girlfriend after deadly East Harlem stabbing

A Manhattan man has been arrested and charged in connection a deadly domestic dispute in East Harlem Saturday morning.

Carmelo Castillo, 36, is charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child after he stabbed his apparent girlfriend to death in their shared East 112th Street apartment early in the morning on April 15.

At around 6:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a family dispute inside of 165 East 112th Street. Upon arrival, authorities found 32-year-old Marisol Duran with multiple stab wounds about her body.

Duran was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan, where she was pronounced dead.

Three young children, ages 14, 12 and 4, were at home during the stabbing, but were not hurt, cops confirmed.