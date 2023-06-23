Reckless e-bike operator in Lower Manhattan who mowed down mom and tot still at large: cops

The e-bike operator sought for running down a mother and her 2-year-old son in Lower Manhattan.

Police in Lower Manhattan need the public’s help in finding the reckless e-bike operator who ran down a mother and her 2-year-old son steps away from City Hall earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Thursday night an image of the suspect behind the hit-and-run incident, which occurred at 8:32 a.m. on the morning of June 17 at the corner of Park Place and Broadway, across from City Hall Park.

According to police, the mother, 42, was pushing her son in a stroller through a crosswalk as the e-bike rider sped southbound along Broadway.

Law enforcement sources said the reckless rider struck the mother and knocked the stroller over, causing the toddler to fall to the ground.

Despite the collision, authorities reported, the e-bike operator did not exchange any information with the woman, and instead fled the scene northbound along Broadway.

Officers from the 1st Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. EMS rushed both the mother and son to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the may suspect may have been a Grubhub food delivery worker and was last seen wearing a dark cap, a gray-colored jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.