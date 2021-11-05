Cops seek woman who hurled hate speech and punched victim in the head in Hudson Square

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a woman while spouting hate speech in Hudson Square on Halloween.

Police say that at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a 26-year-old woman was in front of 250 Hudson Street when she was approached by an unknown woman from behind. The suspect proceeded to make anti-Asian statements and punched the victim in the back of her head.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered pain to the back of her head but refused medical attention. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.