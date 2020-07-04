SoHo looters sought for stealing $1.5 million in merchandise from shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than a month after looters raided stores across SoHo during the George Floyd protests, cops are still looking for the selfish thieves who took advantage of the unrest for their own gain.

The NYPD released on July 3 video footage of some looters who helped steal more than $1.5 million in merchandise from the Celine clothing store on the night of May 31.

According to law enforcement sources, someone hurled a brick through a window of the high-end, women’s apparel store, located at 67 Wooster St., at about 11:02 p.m. that evening.

After breaching the window, several men and women got inside the shop and removed approximately $1,511,000 in merchandise.

The video that police released shows the pilferers walking through an inventory area of the store, with some grabbing items off the shelves or on the floor.

Numerous businesses in SoHo, the East Village and Lower Manhattan were looted and/or vandalized between May 30 and June 1 during the first weekend of demonstrations following the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd.

The incidents forced the city to impose a nightly curfew that eventually put an end to the rampage.

Meanwhile, cops are still investigating unsolved looting cases across Manhattan. Anyone with information regarding the Celine store incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.