SEE IT: The Carnival Cubano Parade returns to Manhattan

The Carnival Cubano Parade hit Madison Avenue once again on Sunday to the beat of Latin music and cheer.

Kicking-off on Madison Avenue and East 38th Street on July 17, the event paid homage to Cuban culture. Mayor Eric Adams, the Grand Marshall of the parade, waved the Cuban flag emphasizing New York City as a diverse family working together.

“It is a way for us to realize that no matter how challenging COVID is, no matter how challenging returning our economy is, we’re still here together. As long as we remain together and optimistic, the city is invincible. It’s invincible because of the diversity and the Cuban community is a symbol of that diversity,” Adams said.

The mayor was trailed by vibrant floats, dancers, classic cars, musicians, and more. While a diverse array of participants flooded the roadway to show pride for their heritage, the parade saw noticeably sparse spectators with only a small handful showing up to watch the proceedings.

The parade culminated on 27th Street and Fifth Avenue.