Brooklyn

Dance at dawn: Brooklyn’s J’Ouvert festival offers a sunrise spectacle

By Posted on
J'ouvert reveler in Brooklyn wearing horns
Thousands dance at dawn in Brooklyn for J’ouvert.
Photo by Dean Moses

Thousands flocked to Brooklyn early Monday morning to dance at dawn for the J’ouvert parade.

The festivities kicked off from Grand Army Plaza before dawn on Sept. 2 under tight security from the NYPD to keep things safe. After making their way inside the security perimeter, thousands of marchers rubbed themselves in oil, donned horned helmets, and dressed in elaborate costumes harkening back to the origins of J’ouvert, which dates back to 18th century France, when people of color were banned from masquerade balls.

The carnival-esque atmosphere also saw drummers pushing metal barrels, live music from DJ’s, paint fights, and erotic dancing. While the celebrations began before dawn, the event did not peak until mid-morning.

Dancers rose with the sun. Photo by Dean Moses

Despite a sea of smiling faces, J’Ouvert in Brooklyn has been marked in past years by violence, leading to a legion of cops staging along the parade route. Police helicopters also flew over the route, offering the NYPD a bird’s-eye view of the proceedings from Grand Army Plaza and along Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard to Nostrand Avenue.

J’ouvert is immediately preceded by the West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

. Inside the perimeter, marchers rubbed themselves in oil, donned horned helmets, and dressed in elaborate costumes.Photo by Dean Moses
Dancing in the dark.Photo by Dean Moses
Rubbing oil.Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands flocked to BrooklynPhoto by Dean Moses
Many threw paint and powder.Photo by Dean Moses
Many threw paint and powder.Photo by Dean Moses
It was a carnival-esque atmosphere.Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands flocked to Brooklyn.Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands flocked to BrooklynPhoto by Dean Moses
Paint covered faces.Photo by Dean Moses
And bodies.Photo by Dean Moses

