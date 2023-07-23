Serial crooks sought for Upper East Side, Greenwich Village robberies

Cops are looking for three crooks in connection to at least two robberies on the Upper East Side and in Greenwich Village since June.

Police on Sunday asked for the public’s help identifying three suspects who allegedly robbed storefronts on the Upper East Side and Greenwich Village.

Authorities say the first incident occurred at around 2 p.m, on Friday, June 16, when two unknown criminals entered a business located near East 73rd Street and York Avenue, displayed a firearm and swiped merchandise valued at approximately $400. The duo was last seen fleeing westbound on East 73rd Street on foot.

Cops believe the two suspects struck again — this time, with another perpetrator — at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. The three perpetrators allegedly entered a store near West Houston Street and LaGuardia Place and kicked in a side door to enter behind the counter. Cops said the crooks then displayed a firearm and swiped some merchandise before fleeing in an SUV traveling eastbound from the location.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, cops said.

Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored four-door SUV.

In Manhattan’s 19th Precinct, where the June 16 robbery occurred, reports of robbery are down slightly year-to-date, according to Police Department data. As of July 9, when the most recent figures are available, there were 103 reported robberies in the area — down nearly 17% from 124 during the same time frame last year.

In the 6th Precinct, where the July 16 robbery occurred, reports of robbery are also slightly down year over year. According to the same data, there were 96 reported robberies in the area as of July 9 — down 22% from 123 last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.