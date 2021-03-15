Two men sought for assaulting women in Manhattan in unprovoked attacks: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for two men who assaulted women in two separate unprovoked attacks in Manhattan.

The first incident took place at 12:30 p.m. on March 1. At this time, an 18-year-old woman was walking in front of 52 East 8th Street when an unknown hit her with a hard object. The suspect then grabbed the victim by the throat, causing pain and bruising.

According to police, the suspect and victim did not exchange any words prior to the attack. The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. EMS responded but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released photos of the suspect, who is described as a man between 30-40 years in age.

In an unrelated incident, at 4:50 p.m. on March 7 a 68-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and West 13th Street when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to punch the woman in the head for no apparent reason — like in the previous case, the NYPD stated that no words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound down 7th Avenue. The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, who is described as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old:

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.