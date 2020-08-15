West Village street fight leaves man dead, cops searching for attacker

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the attacker who violently assaulted and killed a 36-year-old man during a street fight in the West Village early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly encounter took place at about 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 15 in front of an apartment building and Hudson Bagel store on Christopher Street between 7th Avenue South and Bleecker Street.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police sources determined that the attacker punched the victim and dropped him to the concrete. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

After the victim fell, police reported, the assailant kicked the victim about the body, and may have done something to obstruct his neck and windpipe.

Detectives believed the assault caused the victim to go into cardiac arrest, police sources stated.

Following the attack, authorities said, the assailant took off on foot eastbound along Christopher Street.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the assault and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Lenox Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine exactly how the victim died, police said.

Meanwhile, detectives are still looking for the assailant — described as a Black man with green dreadlocks who wore a black shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.