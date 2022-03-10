Spray-paint carrying bigot sought for tagging cars with anti-Semitic graffiti on Upper East Side

Cops are looking for a bigot who scrawled hateful graffiti on several cars parked on the Upper East Side.

According to police, between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 an unknown man spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on several parked cars. The suspect started at East 69th Street and 5th Avenue and continued over several blocks, tagging seven vehicles with the graffiti.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as an adult man with a light complexion, a thin build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded snorkel jacket, a brown hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.