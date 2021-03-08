Stepfather of 10-year-old boy found fatally beaten in Harlem apartment charged with murder | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The stepfather of a 10-year-old boy whom cops found fatally beaten in their Harlem apartment on Saturday afternoon has been charged with his murder, police reported Sunday night.

Ryan Cato, 34, was booked for murder and child endangerment charges for the March 6 death of Ayden Wolfe, 10, inside their residence within the St. Nicholas Houses public housing complex on West 131st Street.

Cato and his wife, Wolfe’s mother, were initially taken into police custody for questioning after officers from the 32nd Precinct and NYPD PSA 6 responded to a 911 call at the home just after 2:20 p.m. on March 6.

Police sources did not disclose a possible motive for the heinous attack.

Wolfe was found by officers unconscious and unresponsive, with what police described as “multiple traumatic injuries” to his body, including numerous cuts and bruises. EMS units rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Wolfe’s body was then transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The Administration for Children’s Services declined to provide specifics about any prior cases of child abuse involving Cato or Wolfe, noting that it is “prohibited by law” from disclosing such information publicly.

“The safety and well-being of New York City’s children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD,” an ACS spokesperson said.