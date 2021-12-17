Suspect sought for fatally shooting man in broad daylight in Hamilton Heights

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a potential suspect in a Hamilton Heights shooting.

According to authorities, at 9:53 a.m. on Dec. 16 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress in the vicinity of West 151st Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez with gunshot wounds to his neck and back.

Paramedics rushed Hernandez to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released a photo of a person that they believe is connected to the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.