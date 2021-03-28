Suspect sought for fatally stabbing young man in Upper Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are searching for the suspect who fatally knifed a 17-year-old man in Upper Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the murder occurred at about 2:09 p.m. at the corner of West 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Hudson Heights.

At this point in the investigation, police have not yet ascertained the circumstances surrounding the deadly assault, or a description of the perpetrator.

Police said officers from the 34th Precinct were en route to the location after receiving a 911 call when the wounded victim — Gerardo Rivas, 17, of Taylor Avenue in the Bronx — managed to flag down an EMS unit, seeking aid for his injuries.

EMS rendered assistance and rushed Rivas to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, but the victim died there a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.