Big Apple Buzz | Madonna spotted ringside at boyfriend’s Manhattan boxing match, Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ and more

The Mirror reports that Madonna sat ringside to cheer on her new boyfriend, 24 year-old Joshua Popper, as he won his boxing match at the Classic Car Club at Pier 76 in the Big Apple. The fight was part of the Ring Masters Road to The Garden series. The Material Girl and the pugilist have reportedly gotten close after meeting at Popper’s Chelsea gym, Bredwinners, where he reportedly trains her son. The Ring Masters Championship: The Road To The Garden 2023 is for young athletes with a dream to box at Madison Square Garden……

After being spotted walking down a Manhattan street while her oldest daughter, 6-year-old Haley Joy, rode a scooter on March 1, “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb returned to the popular NBC morning show on March 6, following a two-week absence. According to multiple outlets, Kotb shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Hope, had been hospitalized at Weill Medical Center for over a week, where she spent a few days in the Intensive Care Unit. Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she’s “over the moon” to have her little one home and expressed her gratitude for “how amazing people are,” reports People……

Staten Island native Pete Davidson was reportedly driving fast when he slammed a Mercedes Benz into a Beverly Hills house on March 4. The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders was also in the car at the time of the accident, reports OK! Police insiders told TMZ that Davidson lost control of the car, which then ran over a curb, knocked down a fire hydrant, then crashed into the side of the house in the Flats section of Beverly Hills. Luckily, according to sources there was no damage done to the property, Neither Davidson, Wonders or anyone inside of the home were injured. Police who arrived on the scene determined that Davidson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Neither he or Wonders were arrested, although authorities are doing a follow-up investigation…..

Ramona Singer proudly hosted her daughter Avery Singer’s launch of her new company Bachboss at the celebrity hotspot The Shanghai at Hutong, on East 58th Street, where Real Housewives of New York cast members Dorinda Medley and Bershan Shaw, “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell, Jennifer Fessler and “Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula came out to show their support…..

And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Manhattan’s Upper East Side on March 2 to film once again, for season 2 of the HBO “Sex and the City” reboot, reports Upper East Site. For this particular scene, Carrie Bradshaw, filmed at the Lexington Candy shop on East 83rd Street and Lexington Avenue. Onlookers watched as Carrie walked out of the iconic luncheonette accompanied by Che Diaz. Portrayed by Sara Ramirez, Che is Miranda Hobbes’ new love interest. ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 is said to be back on HBO Max this coming summer. In other SJP news, her architect, Morris Adjmi will lead a panel discussion hosted by Glen-Gerry at their studio on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on March 9…..

We Hear

Actresses Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga… are just a few of the stars captured in Culture journalist Nadja Sayej’s new book, “Paparazzi Bitch,” which is available on blurb.com….

Married couple Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel hosted a Benefit dinner for Food Bank For New York City with chefs Bobby Flay and Tommaso De Simone….

Real Estate finance mogul Henry Stimler, will be in New York City on March 9 and 10 to speak at the New York Build expo 2023 about the success of he and his team at Newmark, who in 2022 brought in over $4.4 billion in multi-family commercial real estate deals. The team is on track to surpass that number in 2023…..

Sightings

Big Freedia at the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala on March 3 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel……

Actress Michelle Williams participating in a Q&A regarding The Fabelmans on March 2 at New York City’s 92 Street Y…..

Tina Fey, Molly Ringwald and husband Panio Gianopoulos on March 2 at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards at Town Hall…..