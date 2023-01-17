Big Apple Buzz | Mary J. Blige celebrates 52nd birthday, ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ may move to New York area and more

Mary J. Blige celebrated her 52nd birthday in glamorous style on Jan. 14 at Cipriani Wall Street. Hello Beautiful reports the Queen of Hip Hop Soul entered the soiree wearing a floor-length chinchilla coat over a sparkling mini-dress by Matthew Reisman Collection. Later that night, the Oscar nominee changed into a fuschia ensemble. Blige’s guests included her STARZ Power Book II co-stars Woody McClain and Le Toya Tonodeo, as well as Usher, Fat Joe, La La Anthony and Misa Hylton…..

Variety is reporting the “Kelly Clarkson Show,” which for the past two seasons filmed its premier episodes in New York City, may be making a permanent move to the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The American Idol Alum’s talk fest has been renewed through 2025 and has been taping on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its 2019 debut. A spokesperson for NBCU confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal has been negotiating the show’s possible move to the East Coast. However, no decision has been made as of yet………

Suspended “Good Morning America” anchor Amy Robach met up with her estranged husband Andrew Shue on Jan. 13 in a Greenwich Village park to exchange custody of their Maltipoo pooch, Brody, reports OK!, along with multiple outlets. This is reportedly the first time the former married couple have been spotted in public together since Robach and her “GMA 3” cohost T.J. Holmes went public with their affair. The former “Melrose Place” actor and off-the-air television personality did not get too close to each other as the little dog was handed off. Back on Dec. 1, 2022, a source told OK!, “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer. They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”…….

Proud mom Angelina Jolie brought her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to the Big Apple recently for a little retail therapy before the 18-year-old returned to Spellman College in Atlanta, Georgia for her second semester on Jan. 11. The following day, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted visiting the Chelsea Arts Center……

The Pete Davidson Dating Game continues. According to Page Six, the former “Saturday Night Live” star and his latest girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were out and about on Jan. 13 getting into a black SUV that was parked on an off-the-beaten-path street in Manhattan. The “Bodies Bodies Bodies” costars were also seen together recently in Brooklyn at Baba’s Pierogies, where they reportedly shared a few kisses at the restaurant which is known for its Eastern European cuisine…..

We Hear

Nancy Pelosi and husband her husband Paul Pelosi went to see the Broadway show “Leopoldstadt” on Jan. 4 at the Longacre Theatre…….

Sightings

Someone in Maine beat her out for the billion dollars, but “CBS Mornings” cohost Gayle King was spotted buying lottery tickets in Manhattan…..

Ryan Reynolds at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist and Verizon Wireless CEO Hans Vestberg…..