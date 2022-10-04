‘Treats in the Streets’ to return to Meatpacking District this month

The annual “Treats in the Streets” event is returning to the Meatpacking Packing District.

Hosted by the Meatpacking Business Improvement District, the event will take place on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters of all ages are welcome to visit participating shops, restaurants and businesses offering treats for children and adults.

The 4th Annual Doggie Costume Contest on Little West 12th St. will feature a runway for pups (and their owners) to show off their costumes and the top three costumes of the day will be selected by judges. Emceed by the Meatpacking District BID’s Executive Director, Jeffrey LeFrancois and joined by Maxine the Fluffy Corgi and her owner Bryan Reisberg as judges, the contest will result in one winner of an overnight stay at the dog-friendly Gansevoort Hotel. 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded gift cards to Beasty Feast.

The Artists & Fleas Outdoor Market at 14th Street Park will feature about a dozen vendors for visitors to shop and purchase goods from. Chelsea Market, Diane Von Furstenberg, Liftonic, Theory and Soho Home Studio will be passing out candy, while Fig & Olive, a Mediterranean restaurant, will be selling themed food and treats from a food cart. Neighborhood Goods will also be offering a selection of themed treats for purchase and handing out candy to Trick-or-Treaters. The festively decorated Gansevoort Hotel will be handing out candy and also offering holiday specials at its two restaurants: Coffee + Cocktails and The Chester. A Spooky Storytime, appropriate for all ages, will unfold at the Google Store.

If visitors become hungry for more than a sweet treat, Serafina’s outdoor stand will offer free apple cider and Ravioli alla Salvia, while SIMÒ PIZZA will be selling a butternut squash and marshmallow fall pizza.

To decorate your own space for the spooky season, The Old Yellow Plant Shop will be selling mums, pumpkins, dried fall arrangements and, of course, seasonal treats.

At the Meatpacking BID Welcome Table at ninth avenue and 14th street, a team will be waiting to welcome visitors to the neighborhood, give directions and answer questions. The Standard, High Line will be handing out free sweet treat bags and selling candied apples on The Standard Plaza.

For more information, visit meatpacking-district.com.