Two men die from drug overdose at Midtown hotel: NYPD

A pair of out-of-towners died of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel, according to the NYPD.

Police found a 22-year-old man from New Jersey and a 23-year-old Canadian man from British Columbia unresponsive at the Hyatt Grand Central hotel on 42nd Street around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30.

First responders were able to revive a third person with Narcan.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the two deceased men.

The group had reportedly been to a club, law enforcement told ABC7 New York, but a police spokesperson could not confirm those reports.