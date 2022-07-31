Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Two men die from drug overdose at Midtown hotel: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
medicalexaminer5
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A pair of out-of-towners died of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel, according to the NYPD.

Police found a 22-year-old man from New Jersey and a 23-year-old Canadian man from British Columbia unresponsive at the Hyatt Grand Central hotel on 42nd Street around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30.

First responders were able to revive a third person with Narcan.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the two deceased men.

The group had reportedly been to a club, law enforcement told ABC7 New York, but a police spokesperson could not confirm those reports.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC