Two teenagers booked for shooting off-duty cop at Manhattanville Houses

Detectives nabbed a pair of teenagers Friday accused of shooting an off-duty cop at the Manhattanville Houses last week, the NYPD announced.

One of the perpetrators, a 17-year-old male, was charged with attempted murder, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. The other suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was booked for attempted murder.

Police did not release their identities.

Law enforcement sources said the two teens fired shots during a dispute within the public housing complex at 3250 Broadway at about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

One of the slugs wound up striking the off-duty officer in the foot. Police sources said the injured, 22-year-old member of the Bronx Housing Bureau was leaving a memorial vigil at the Manhattanville Houses when he came across the two shooters just as they began firing.

Officers from the 26th Precinct quickly responded to the location, and the off-duty officer was able to provide them with a physical description of the shooters. The cop then felt pain, and medical personnel subsequently learned that he had been shot in the foot.

EMS brought the officer to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The officer was the seventh NYPD officer shot this year.