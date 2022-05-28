Detectives are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the Upper East Side goon behind a violent and random stabbing caught on camera.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. on May 26 near the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and East 63rd Street, steps away from an entrance to the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street subway station.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached from behind the 29-year-old male victim as he walked through the area. Without any provocation, authorities said, the perpetrator pulled out a knife and went on the attack.

Video footage that the NYPD released on May 28 shows the victim attempting to fight off the madman. Police said the suspect managed to slash the man multiple times about his arm and back.

Following the bloody assault, cops said, the maniac fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police describe the attacker as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, believed to be 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black balaclava mask, black jeans and black sneakers, and rode a black e-bike at another location prior to the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.