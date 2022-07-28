Upper West Side subway stabbing suspect knifed senior man on 2 train: NYPD

The Upper West Side subway stabbing suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man on board a 2 train earlier this month remains at large, police reported.

On Wednesday night, the NYPD released video and images of the assailant sought for the attack which occurred at 5:35 p.m.. on July 14 on board a Brooklyn-bound 2 train near the West 72nd Street station.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator engaged the victim in a verbal dispute while riding the train. The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a knife and stuck it in the victim’s torso.

Following the knifing, authorities said, the assailant departed the train at the West 72nd Street station, then fled out of the stop and ran toward West End Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 20th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown on camera, the suspect wore and later carried a gray hooded sweatshirt. He also donned a blue surgical mask, ripped blue jeans and red-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.