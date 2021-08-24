Video shows rush-hour shooter near Penn Station who injured bystander

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police released video footage Tuesday of the man responsible for a shooting near Penn Station on Monday afternoon that left a 58-year-old man injured.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was hit with a stray bullet meant for another individual, with whom the suspect had been arguing at the Midtown transit hub just before 5:42 p.m. on Aug. 23.

According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the shooter got into a dispute with the intended target when his request was denied.

“The dispute spills out onto the street” near the corner of West 31st Street and 7th Avenue, Shea said during an Aug. 23 press conference. “At some point in time, one of the males — a male Black, possibly with a red backpack — pulls out a firearm, discharging one round which misses the intended target.”

Cops said the bullet instead struck the 58-year-old man as he walked through the area on his way toward meeting his wife. The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units, who rushed the injured victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Much of the area was frozen for a time as police investigated the shooting.

Police described the perpetrator as a Black man who wore a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white sneakers while carrying a black-and-red backpack.

He’s shown in the security video that the NYPD released Tuesday engaging another man in a conversation while departing an escalator at Penn Station.

Anyone with information regarding the Penn Station shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.