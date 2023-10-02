Washington Heights shooting: Scooter-riding man killed after fight with driver, reports say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Washington Heights during an apparent road rage incident late on Sunday night, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted during a fight at the corner of West 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue at about 11:42 p.m. on Oct. 1.

According to WABC-TV, the victim was riding a scooter at the location when another vehicle pulled up alongside, and the driver engaged him in an argument.

The argument then turned physical, it was reported, when the driver got out of the car and engaged the victim in a fight. During the struggle, a passenger then exited the vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the torso.

The suspect and driver then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, WABC-TV reported.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the wounded man at the location. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he died; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Through Sept. 24, according to CompStat, the 34th Precinct had reported just two murders this year, half the total recorded at the same point in 2022. Shooting incidents also fell by 47.1%, from 17 at the same time last year to just 9 this year.

Anyone with information regarding Sunday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.