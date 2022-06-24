Supreme Court ‘attempting to destroy’ women’s rights in Roe v. Wade reversal, Mayor Adams charges

Mayor Eric Adams decried the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) Friday for “attempting to destroy” the rights of women.

For the second consecutive day, Adams found himself at City Hall to react on a controversial Supreme Court decision affecting millions of New Yorkers. Less than 24-hours after the SCOTUS struck down a century-old gun restriction, the mayor was back to condemn the judges once again for abolishing a woman’s right to choose protected in the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973, kicking such decisions back to the states.

The mayor joined hundreds on the steps of City Hall in response to Friday’s shocking ruling. However, it was not a man’s voice who began the speech.

The city’s female deputy mayors one by one joined their voices together to share their outrage with deeply personal stories.

“When I was 18 years old, I was not ready to be a mom. So, if I didn’t have access to a safe, affordable abortion, I would not be here with you all today. I wouldn’t have the life that I want to have. I wouldn’t be able to be the mother that I want to be,” Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said.

One by one, the women in power at the mayor’s office came forward to share that they too have been in need of an abortion and that it is nothing to be ashamed of, calling it necessary health care.

“I’m relieved to be living in New York City on this difficult day, but it’s also called comfort because it still feels like a fundamental right has been taken away from us. As you’ve heard a few times here today. There are a few different kinds of abortion stories. And I’ve experienced a few of them,” Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz said.

Throughout the speeches one man could be overheard yelling “Save the children!” from inside City Hall Park. When Mayor Adams took to the podium, he acknowledged the heckler.

“Hundreds of us are on the steps, and you have one idiot out there, and you may think that is what people are feeling–that’s just noise. Notice it’s not a woman,” Adams said.

Adams pledged to uphold the right to choose in New York and make certain female reproductive care is available for those who seek it.

He also shared a deeply personal story when, at 15 years old, his girlfriend at the time chose an abortion and credited her for making the right choice. Adams also called upon abortion access to be made federal law so it cannot be taken away again.

“They won’t be undermined by a cabal of activists judges with a clear political agenda. You must use our power of protest as mentioned, and I’ll save the right to vote, as Ingrid mentioned, to stop this assault on our individual liberties and now more than ever, it’s time comes not to sit on past precedent. Let’s codify abortion into law,” Adams said.

The mayor’s office also encouraged New Yorkers to protest and make their voices heard. Several protests are scheduled for this evening.