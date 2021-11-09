MetroPlusHealth launches golden promotion for city workers

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

MetroPlusHealth is looking out for the city — especially its workers with a special promotion during its open enrollment period.

Known as MetroPlusHealthGold, insurance officials celebrated the new campaign Tuesday with a special kick-off event at their 50 Water St. headquarters. Adorned with large golden balloons and a mural depicting healthcare workers, executives from the company gathered to ring in the start of the program.

“We are able to offer essentially no cost coverage for our city employees who have been working so hard during COVID and continue to work so hard every single day. Besides the fact that it’s zero dollars every month in terms of premiums, there are no co-pays outside of urgent care and the emergency room, so if you see a doctor or a specialist you get a lab, or to get an x-ray, no out of pocket expenses whatsoever. We, also, in our medical coverage, cover some of the basics such as low dose aspirin and certain things that people take regularly to stay healthy,” MetroPlusHealth President Dr. Talia Schwartz told amNewYork Metro.

With the term essential worker having been used to describe those who have risked their lives while serving on the frontlines against COVID-19, Schwartz said this new program is intended to ensure the health of those who kept the city that never sleeps moving during the pandemic receive quality health care. The program is available to all New York City employees, their qualified domestic partners, eligible dependents and non-Medicare eligible retirees.

“We want to give them the absolute best coverage and perks on top of the coverage. So this is why this year on top of the weight loss and the fitness coverage, we also added the free rides to medical care,” Schwartz added.

MetroPlusHealthGold offers free 24/7 virtual access to doctors and therapists, fitness reimbursements, wellness programs, medications pre-packaged and delivered at no additional costs, and much more.

Several trucks with large screens announcing the plan could also be observed outside 50 Water St., informing passersby of the initiative. With enrollment now open and lasting until Nov. 30, Schwartz encouraged all those eligible to sign up as soon as possible while speaking on her gratitude to be afforded the ability to offer this care to those who need it most.

“New York wouldn’t be what it is without city employees. So we want to play our role and provide them the best possible coverage, the best access, and the perks that are offered through MetroPlusHealthcare gold,” Schwartz said.