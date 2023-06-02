The MTA will hold four hybrid public hearings this month on its plan to raise fares and tolls, all of which will be based out of their Lower Manhattan headquarters, the authority announced Friday.

The scheduled hearings will focus on a 4% bump in the base fare from $2.75 to $2.90, with additional increases for commuter rail and tolls to cross the MTA bridges and tunnels. The MTA says the increases are necessary to help the balance its books after taking a fiscal beating during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation.

But the four public hearings will all be broadcast remotely via Zoom and YouTube and based out of the William J. Ronan Board Room of the MTA’s headquarters at 2 Broadway in the Financial District. Members of the public who can’t make the trip downtown can participate through Zoom, or send their comments ahead of time via an online portal, by mail and through phone calls.

That’s a departure from the eight in-person public hearings the MTA held back in 2018, when it last proposed fare and toll hikes in a time before COVID-19 and the widespread use of webinars. During that cycle, the MTA held a public hearing in each of the five boroughs, along with sessions on Long Island and in Westchester County.

In a statement, Joana Flores, an MTA spokesperson, told amNewYork Metro that the hybrid hearing model has boosted participation and increased accessibility in recent years through what’s considered “a more flexible format” than having in-person hearings stretched out across the city.

“The MTA has had incredible success in public participation utilizing remote options for hearings and board meetings, including from the disability community,” Flores said. “This more flexible format allows the MTA to hear from a wider audience across all boroughs at any hearing, including people who cannot commit to spending time traveling to a specific location, or take time out of their workday to attend a public hearing. This is the first time the public has the choice to join an MTA Fare Hearing either in person or remotely, offering greater flexibility and expanding opportunity to participate.”

Along with increasing the base subway and bus fare to $2.90, the MTA also proposes bumping the Express Bus base fare by a full quarter, from $6.75 to $7. Increases are also being considered for Unlimited MetroCards for the 7-day pass (from $33 to $34), the 7-day Express Bus Plus pass (from $62 to $64) and the 30-day unlimited card (from $127 to $132).

The MTA also seeks to modify its OMNY fare capping program, allowing riders to take advantage of the 12-ride cap on any rolling 7-day period rather than the fixed Monday-Sunday schedule.

No changes are being considered to fare discounts for senior citizens, the disabled, eligible students and Paratransit Zero Fare riders.

The MTA is also seeking 4% fare increases for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroads. It also wants to create a Peak CityTicket for $7 a ride for riding on commuter rails within New York City during peak periods; the $5 flat-fare CityTicket remains limited to commuter rail travel within the five boroughs during off-peak hours.

Finally, the authority is deliberating two different toll increase plans for its bridges and tunnels. One would unilaterally raise all tolls by 7%, while the other would implement a 6% toll increase for drivers with a New York-based E-ZPass, and a 10% toll increase for drivers with an out-of-state E-ZPass or those who opt to be tolled by mail.

Hearing schedule

Two of the hybrid hearings will take place on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. The third will occur the following day, Friday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the last will take place on Monday night, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to speak in-person or virtually at any of the hearings must do so by pre-registering online or by calling 646-252-6777. Each speaker will have two minutes to provide their comments; registration opens on June 3 and closes at the start of each hearing.

If you can’t make it to the hearing, you can leave your comments on the MTA’s online portal, or by writing to MTA Government & Community Relations, 2 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Fare hearings. You can also leave a comment by phone at 646-252-6777 daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The MTA notes that all comments will be made part of the public record and shared with the MTA board for review prior to its vote on the fare/toll increases, expected to take place in July. The increases would take effect on or about Labor Day.