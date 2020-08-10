New York City under heat advisory for yet another round of sweltering weather

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hazy, hot and humid weather has returned to New York City, and it’ll last at least through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The five boroughs are under a heat advisory from noon Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. While high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s each day, the heat index — the real-feel temperature when combined with humidity — is expected to reach the mid to upper 90s each day.

New Yorkers will be looking for an escape from the sticky, sweltering weather. If your home or apartment isn’t air conditioned, you can visit one of the 130 cooling centers that the city’s Emergency Management Department and the Health Department have opened.

The cooling centers are adhering to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find your nearest cooling center online at maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center, or call 311.

Fifteen city pools are also open if you want to take a dip to beat the heat. The pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors are required to wear face masks and bring their own bathing suits, towels and locks to secure their belongings. Visit nycgovparks.org/facilities/outdoor-pools for further details.

The Cool Street program has also been activated where scores of fire hydrants will be turned on to allow children of all ages to run through the water and keep cool.

The Parks Department has also activated more than 250 cooling and misting sites in parks located within heat-burdened neighborhoods. There are also 650 spray showers in city parks that offer relief to visitors.

Visit nycgovparks.org/about/health-and-safety-guide/cool-it-nyc for a list of locations.

Additionally, the Department of Social Services issued a Code Red to provide shelter to any homeless individuals experiencing heat-related discomfort.