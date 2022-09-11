Quantcast
Manhattan

Remembering 9/11 | NYC honors victims of terrorist attacks 21 years later

Remembering 9/11, 21 years later
Looking out over the 9/11 Memorial at the footprints of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

For the 21st time, hundreds gathered at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Sunday to honor those who were killed, and those made the ultimate sacrifice trying to save lives, during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The annual tribute began with bagpipes playing as firefighters displayed the American flag recovered from Ground Zero during the rescue operation following the collapse of the Twin Towers 21 years ago today. Bells tolled at the memorial, and across the city, at 8:46 a.m., marking the time when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Vice President Kamala Harris along with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, participated in the ceremony along with Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and other city dignitaries.

Following a moment of silence, the annual reading of the victims’ names began — as family members recited all 2,983 names of those who perished in the coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, as well as the six individuals in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993.

Others paid their own silent tribute walking through the memorial and placing flowers or American flags on the names etched into the “Reflecting Absence” waterfall memorials situated at the footprints of the former Twin Towers.

Additional reports from the 9/11 memorial will be provided later today at amNY.com. To view the ceremony, visit the 9/11 Memorial website

Honoring the 9/11 victims
Remembering just one of the 343 New York City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001.Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other dignitaries at the 9/11 memorial on SundayMichael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
The memorial bell tolled at 8:46 a.m., the moment when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower 21 years ago today.Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
People gather on Cedar Street by the perimeter of the commemoration ceremony during a moment of silence on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A man places his hand on name engravings during ceremonies to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Firefighters salute each other outside the FDNY Engine 10, Ladder 10 fire station near the commemoration ceremony on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Family members paid tribute to loved ones lost at the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

